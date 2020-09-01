Left Menu
Pune bids farewell to five 'Manache Ganpati' sans fanfare

As the COVID-19 scare continued to loom large, devotees bade farewell to five 'Manache Ganpati', which were immersed in artificial water tanks at their respective pandals in Maharashtra's Pune city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-09-2020 15:24 IST
As the COVID-19 scare continued to loom large, devotees bade farewell to five 'Manache Ganpati', which were immersed in artificial water tanks at their respective pandals in Maharashtra's Pune city. The COVID-19 pandemic cast its grim shadow on Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th and final day of the festival, which is usually celebrated with great fervour in Pune.

In light of the pandemic, the district administration has banned immersion processions and directed Ganesh mandals to immerse idols in the premises of their pandals. As per tradition, the Ganesh idol of Kasba Ganesh Mandal, the first 'manacha Ganpati', was placed in a palanquin, carried amidst the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Moraya" and immersed in the decorated water tank in the premises.

"Keeping aside all the traditions this year, we performed the immersion on the premises of our pandal," said Shrikant Shete, one of the office-bearers of the mandal. Masked devotees bade farewell to Ganpati of Tambdi Jogeshwari, which was also immersed in an artificial tank near the pandal.

The idols of Manache Ganapati at Guruji Talim, Tulsibaug and Kesari Wada were also immersed in the similar manner. "Immersion of all five revered Ganpatis was carried out at their respective pandals by 2 pm," joint commissioner of police Ravindra Shisave said.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol took part in immersions at all five pandals. The Pune police had deployed police personnel at several ghats along Mula and Mutha rivers, which pass through the city, to keep a check on violations.

Immersions of Ganesh idols of other prominent mandals such as Shrimant Dagadusheth, Bhau Rangari and Akhil Mandai will take place throughout the day..

