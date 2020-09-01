Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the progress of each section was discussed and instructions were given to ensure smooth progress. Senior officials at the meeting presented the current status of the project.

"DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilisation of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC)," read an official release by the government. "DFC is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects (total length of 3360 route km) undertaken by the Government of India. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crores," the release stated.

DFCCIL will explore the possibility of offering incentives to contractors willing to take up and finish their work before or within stipulated time frames. It was also decided that strict monitoring of all the work of contractors will be done for which a dashboard will be set up so that issues can be resolved on an urgent basis.

According to the Ministry, it has already written letters to concerned states to fast track the project and resolve matters concerning coordination. "Goyal directed the DFFCIL management team and the contractors to take all possible steps to speed up the pace of works on all the sections of the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km)," it added.

The review meeting was attended by officials of the Railways Board, DFCCL including CRB and MD/DFCCIL, and the contractual agencies.