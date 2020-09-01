Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) and discussed measures for its smooth functioning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 16:46 IST
Railways Minister Piyush Goyal reviews progress of DFCCIL
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) and discussed measures for its smooth functioning. In the review meeting, the progress of each section was discussed and instructions were given to ensure smooth progress. Senior officials at the meeting presented the current status of the project.

"DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilisation of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC)," read an official release by the government. "DFC is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects (total length of 3360 route km) undertaken by the Government of India. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crores," the release stated.

DFCCIL will explore the possibility of offering incentives to contractors willing to take up and finish their work before or within stipulated time frames. It was also decided that strict monitoring of all the work of contractors will be done for which a dashboard will be set up so that issues can be resolved on an urgent basis.

According to the Ministry, it has already written letters to concerned states to fast track the project and resolve matters concerning coordination. "Goyal directed the DFFCIL management team and the contractors to take all possible steps to speed up the pace of works on all the sections of the Western DFC (1504 Route km) and Eastern DFC (1856 route km)," it added.

The review meeting was attended by officials of the Railways Board, DFCCL including CRB and MD/DFCCIL, and the contractual agencies.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey detains senior Islamic State figure, minister says

Turkish police have arrested Islamic States top figure in Turkey and they suspect the militant group planned to carry out attacks, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday.He said the operation to capture the suspect was launched af...

Poland approves new German ambassador after long delay

Poland has accepted the appointment of a new German ambassador after an unusual delay of about three months. There has been a lot of speculation in Poland about why the acceptance took so long. Polish media have cited the fact that Arndt Fr...

Vodafone Idea cracks nearly 13 pc after AGR verdict; Bharti Airtel rises more than 6 pc

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Tuesday tumbled nearly 13 per cent, while those of Bharti Airtel rose more than 6 per cent after the Supreme Court granted 10 years to telecom firms for paying the AGR-related dues to the Department of Telecommuni...

Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

More than 50 Black former McDonalds franchise owners are suing the burger chain, saying the company steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didnt give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. The 52 plaintiff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020