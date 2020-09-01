Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rainfall likely over various parts of country including Assam, Bihar: IMD

Some parts of Central eastern, eastern, and northeastern regions of the country are likely to receive heavy downpour on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:29 IST
Heavy rainfall likely over various parts of country including Assam, Bihar: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Some parts of Central eastern, eastern, and northeastern regions of the country are likely to receive heavy downpour on Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on today, September 1, 2020," the IMD tweeted.

The IMD has also warned of moderate thunderstorms with lightening over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, west Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Andhra Pradesh during next 12 hours. Several states in the country have been affected by floods following heavy rainfall.

As many as 17 people have died and over 10,000 houses damaged in flood-related incidents in Odisha. While around 2,000 people from low-lying areas of Sambalpur city have been shifted to the flood relief centres, after water entered many areas causing the flood-like situation, following the discharge of huge volume of water from Hirakud Dam, said government officials. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, rainwater entered residential areas in Siliguri on Tuesday, following heavy rainfall in the region.The roads were flooded with knee-deep water causing problems for commuters who were trying to reach their respective workplaces in the morning.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

China suspends barley imports from Australia's largest grain exporter

China said on Tuesday it had suspended barley imports from Australias largest grain exporter, a ruling that threatens to inflame bilateral tensions. Chinas General Administration of Customs said barley shipments from CBH Grain would be halt...

Rajnath to leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend SCO meet

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will leave for Russia on Wednesday to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO which is expected to deliberate on regional security scenario, officials said. Besides attending the ...

Health News Roundup: European classrooms are coping with COVID; Russia's coronavirus case tally passes 1 million as schools reopen and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Coronavirus cases to peak this month in Indonesia, says presidentIndonesias coronavirus outbreak will likely peak this month, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, adding he was very co...

UPDATE 1-UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID slump

Britains government will launch a media campaign this week to urge people to return to their workplaces, ramping up Prime Minister Boris Johnsons calls to get the economy back up to speed after its hammering during the coronavirus lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020