Pulwama terror attack accused moves NIA court seeking bail to appear for NEET exams

Waiz-Ul-Islam, an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case, has moved an application in a special NIA court in Jammu seeking bail in the case to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams.

01-09-2020
Waiz-Ul-Islam, an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case, has moved an application in a special NIA court in Jammu seeking bail in the case to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. The bail plea is listed to come up for hearing before the special NIA court on September 3.

"Accused Waiz-Ul-Islam (in Pulwama terror attack case) has filed an application for bail as he wants to appear for NEET exams. Bail listed for 3rd September. We are opposing this application," NIA counsel Vipin Kalra told reporters here. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last week filed a chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar Alvi and 18 others in a special NIA court in Jammu in connection with the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The main case is slated to come up before the court on September 15. According to NIA sources, the 13,500-page chargesheet has named several Pakistani nationals as accused in the case including Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir.

In July, the NIA had informed that it has arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as "a terror associate" on July 5. According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack.

The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack. In February last year, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a JeM-orchestrated terror attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The incident took place when a CRPF convoy, consisting of around 2,500 personnel, was attacked by a suicide bomber who rammed a car laden with explosives into one of the buses on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (ANI)

