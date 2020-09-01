Special prayer session for Pranab Mukherjee at Visva-Bharati
Visva-Bharati will organise a special prayer session in memory of Pranab Mukherjee, who was a 'Visitor' at the university during his tenure as the country's president, an official statement issued by the institute said. The central varsity also said that it has "lost a guardian", and the session at the 'Upasana Mandir' on Thursday has been arranged to pray for Mukherjee's departed soul.
The decision to organise a prayer session on September 4 was taken at the institute executive council meeting on Tuesday, the statement said. Mukherjee (84) died on Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.
