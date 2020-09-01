Maha: Vitthal temple in Pandharpur to remain shut till Sep 30

The famous Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district will remain closed till September 30, an official from temple committee said on Tuesday. The statement comes after Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Vishwa Warkari Sena, an outfit of warkaris, on Monday staged a protest in the temple town demanding the reopening of places of worship.

"On August 31, the state government issued an order pertaining to 'Mission Begin Again' and decided to keep the religious places closed till September 30. In accordance with the order, Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple will remain closed till September 30," said Vitthal Joshi, the executive officer of the temple committee. He, however, said that the routine daily "pooja" of Lord Vitthal will be performed as before.

"The decision was taken unanimously after due consultation with members of the committee," Joshi said. Ambedkar on Monday had claimed that he along with 15 people, including members of warkari outfits, were given permission to enter the temple.

The VBA leader also claimed that he had received information from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that places of worship will be reopened "soon" after standard operating procedures are chalked out for it. The police have registered a case against more than 1,000 people, including Ambedkar and members of warkari outfits, for unlawful assembly and for violating COVID-19 restrictions during the protest.