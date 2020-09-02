Mizoram issues new unlock guideline

Left Menu
However, inter-state movement of people through the three entry points will be allowed only on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to facilitate screening and quarantine, the order said. Though the lone Lengpui airport will be open everyday for cargo flights, passenger flights are allowed to operate only Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-09-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 00:36 IST
Days after the union home ministry issued a new set of guidelines for Unlock 4.0, allowing significant relaxations, Mizoram has come up with its own set of rules for unlocking till September 30, an official said. The order issued on Monday night said that the government has decided to relax certain economic activities with emphasis on the precautionary measures, he said.

Night curfew will be clamped in all district headquarters, including state capital Aizawl from 8:30 pm to 4:30 am, it said. Mizoram had imposed state-wide total lockdown till May 31 and total lockdown was clamped in Aizawl city area and 10 other district headquarters till June 30 to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Between 16 and 23 August complete lockdown was again clamped in Aizawl city area to expedite contact tracing following the surge in locally transmitted cases. The new order said that all commercial activities in the state will function normally.

Business shops will be allowed to open with maximum three keepers and six in cases of godowns or big stores subject to the consent of community leaders of the locality where the shops or godowns are located. Apart from maintaining the coronavirus safety protocol, all shops have to keep detailed records of their customers, the order said.

Inter-state border will be opened everyday at only three entry points - Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram- Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura for vehicles carrying commodities. However, inter-state movement of people through the three entry points will be allowed only on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays to facilitate screening and quarantine, the order said.

Though the lone Lengpui airport will be open everyday for cargo flights, passenger flights are allowed to operate only Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Among others, educational institutions and religious congregations will continue to be closed.

Weddings, funeral and anniversary celebrations are allowed with a ceiling of 50 attendees and that of sports practice with 25 attendees. The order said only the state chief secretary or district deputy commissioners are allowed to announce containment zones and lockdown.

Mizoram on Tuesday reported a lone new Covid-19 case, taking the state tally to 1,012. There are 402 active patients and a total of 610 people have already recovered.

