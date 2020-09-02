Operating Protocols for commuter safety on Metro Rails to be shared soon: MoHUA
A meeting to discuss standard operation protocols (SOPs) for the functioning of metro rails across the country from September 7 was held on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 07:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 07:16 IST
A meeting to discuss standard operation protocols (SOPs) for the functioning of metro rails across the country from September 7 was held on Tuesday. The meeting was presided by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Durga Shanker Mishra, and CEOs of several metro corporations took part in it.
"As per MHA's Unlock 4 guidelines, Metro rails are allowed to operate across India from September 7, 2020. Today we had an extensive discussion with CEOs of Metro Companies across the country on the SOP to ensure full safety of commuters. SOPs will be finalised and shared soon," the Secretary, MoHUA's account read. The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave permission to the functioning of metro rails across the country in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Durga Shanker Mishra
- Home Ministry
- COVID
ALSO READ
Indian national held for crossing illegally into US from Canada
NIA arrests 2 men for circulating fake Indian currency notes
Disciples and followers in US pay tributes to legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj
Trump has elevated ties with India in ways not seen under any other US prez: White House
Hockey India to provide financial aid to 61 unemployed players