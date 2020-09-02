India registers 78,357 new coronavirus cases, tally crosses 37-lakh mark

India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday. With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 1,01,210 active cases.

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four percent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 percent deaths.

"54% #COVID19 cases are in the 18-44 years age group but 51% deaths are in the 60 years and above age group," MOHFW tweeted. According to the Ministry, there are 8 percent cases and 1 percent deaths below 17 years of age.14 percent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 percent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group. In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 percent cases were reported and 11 percent deaths.36 percent of deaths and 26 percent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age.51 percent fatalities and 12 percent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above.