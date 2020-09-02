Left Menu
Development News Edition

36 suicides in CAPF in 2019, 433 in six years: NCRB

A total of 36 CAPF personnel killed themselves during 2019, with 14 of them (38.9 per cent) due to “family problems” and three due to “service-related issues”, the NCRB, which also functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated. The reason for suicide was “not known” in eight cases, while it was “other causes” in nine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:57 IST
36 suicides in CAPF in 2019, 433 in six years: NCRB

Thirty-six security personnel under the command of the Union Home Ministry died by suicide in 2019, taking the number of such cases to 433 in six years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Of the 433 suicide deaths among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel during the six-year period, the least (28) number of cases was reported in 2018 and the maximum (175) in 2014, the data showed.

The number stood at 60 in 2017, 74 in 2016 and 60 in 2015, the NCRB data for the respective year showed. The CAPF refers to seven central security forces of the country under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It consists the Border Security Force (BSF), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), besides the Assam Rifles (AR) and the National Security Guard (NSG). As on January 1, 2019, the CAPF had an actual strength of 9,23,800 personnel, who play a vital role in guarding the borders and assisting the Centre and state governments in maintaining internal security and in curbing other illegal or unlawful activities, the NCRB stated.

However, the NCRB data did not give a force-wise break up of suicide cases within the CAPF. A total of 36 CAPF personnel killed themselves during 2019, with 14 of them (38.9 per cent) due to “family problems” and three due to “service-related issues”, the NCRB, which also functions under the Union Home Ministry, stated.

The reason for suicide was “not known” in eight cases, while it was “other causes” in nine. “Fall in social reputation” and “marriage-related issues” led to one suicide each during the year, the data records. As per state and UT-wise pattern, five suicides were reported in Rajasthan followed by Tamil Nadu (4) and Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Tripura & Delhi UT (3 each) during 2019, the data stated. These eight states together accounted for 75 per cent (27 out of 36) of total suicides in CAPFs in the country. Out of five suicides reported in Rajasthan, four were due to “family problems”, it added..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by P...

Congress targets centre over suicides by farmers, labourers

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the central government over the suicides of farmers and labourers, citing data issued recently by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets...

C'garh: Pregnant woman carried on cot for five km

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a cot for five kilometres from her house to reach a motorable road so that she could be taken to hospital in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district. Ambulance could not reach the womans house as there is no pro...

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appeals American companies to invest in the state

Bengaluru Karnataka India, September 2 ANINewsVoir The Karnataka state government in partnership with US-India Business Council USIBC held a virtual delegation meeting yesterday with American Business houses to attract trade and investments...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020