Potential for further research on Tamil Brahmi, Vattaezhuthu inscriptions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:14 IST
Madurai, with its proximity to the ancient archaeological excavation site of Keeladi in nearby Sivaganga, holds the potential for further research on the Tamil Brahmi and Vattaezhuthu inscriptions, a senior archaeological officer has said. Although Madurai, in southern Tamil Nadu, has yielded numerous Tamil Brahmi inscriptions in the past, the district hogged the attention of the archaeologists once again when a 2,000-year-old Tamil Brahmi inscription was discovered on a memorial pillar in Ekanathan Mutt in Kinnimangalam village near the city a month ago.

Following the discovery, a team of archaeologists led by Deputy Director of Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department R Sivanandam visited the mutt recently, and carried out an inspection. According to the archaeology report the Tamil Brahmi inscription found on a broken pillar at the mutt had the words "Egan Aadhan Kottam" (region or territory of a king or chieftain).

Another 'Vattaezhuthu' inscription, said to belong to the 7th or 8th century CE was also found and it contained the word 'pallipadai' (sepulchral shrine). This is the first time that the word 'pallipadai' in Vattaezhuthu has been discovered. This indicated that the mutt is Tamil Nadu's first 'pallipadai.' Referring to the recent discoveries, Sivanandam said, "there is potential in this place to undertake further research." PTI JSP SA ROH ROH

