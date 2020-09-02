Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank-funded dam in Lebanon mirrors governance crisis

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:20 IST
World Bank-funded dam in Lebanon mirrors governance crisis

Lebanon's Bisri Valley lies on a green fertile bed, a spot that has cradled civilizations dating as far back as the Bronze Age. Its expansive lands of pine, citrus trees and ancient ruins are threatened with being submerged by a controversial mega dam funded by the World Bank. For years, activists and locals have voiced their opposition to it, describing it as an environmental crime and a project that mirrors Lebanon's patronage system and bad governance.

The devastating explosion that rocked Beirut last month, killing more than 190 people and injuring thousands, has highlighted endemic corruption in Lebanon. It has also revived calls for investigations into mega-infrastructure projects proposed by politicians whose corruption and negligence the public blames for the disaster.

The August 4 explosion was caused by the igniting of nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, poorly stored for years at the capital's port. It is not clear what caused the chemicals to detonate, but it has fueled public outrage against the entire ruling elite. The Bisri dam project was approved by Lebanon's government and parliament in 2015 and is funded through a USD 474 million loan by the World Bank, with a total cost of USD 617 million.

It is supposed to store 125 million cubic meters of water, providing a solution for chronic water shortages to 1.6 million Lebanese living in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, according to the World Bank website. But those opposed to the project, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) south of the capital, say the dam is fraught with technical and corruption issues.

Lebanon's politicians are notorious for using projects to pass out lucrative positions to their supporters to skim off cash or otherwise profit. “It represents everything we have been fighting against, it is a model of the confessional patronage system that has led to Lebanon's demise,” says Roland Nassour, co-founder of the Save the Bisri Valley Campaign.

In a recent letter to the World Bank, the campaign organizers reiterated their call to cancel the project, drawing a parallel between failed dam projects in Lebanon and the explosion, describing both “as a major lack of integrity in the public sector.” “This is one of the few projects left that the politicians and companies they hire can capitalise on and make money from,” said Elias Hankash, a parliament member who resigned after the blast and has opposed the project from the beginning. “Is it possible that today, a bankrupt country like Lebanon takes a multi-million-dollar loan to build a dam?” he said.

Lebanon is mired in an unprecedented economic crisis, with a collapsing currency, increasing inflation and hundreds of thousands thrown into poverty. The government defaulted on its foreign bonds commitment for the first time earlier this spring.

Activists have also voiced concerns that Bisri is on an active seismic fault line. Geologist Mohammed Khawlie says the dam won't store the expected amounts of water.

“The rocks are very porous, they absorb the water, the land is karstic,” he explains, referring to a terrain that is formed of soluble rocks and limestone. “If you want to solve this problem by injecting cement into the dam structure, then you are incurring hundreds of millions of dollars in additional cost.” Other recently built dams in Lebanon have failed for similar reasons, Khawlie said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG: Official statement.

Govt bans 118 mobile apps, including PUBG Official statement....

Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

The government on Wednesday approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Sushant was cut off from family, they were unable to help him with his problems, says lawyer

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was cut off from his family and therefore despite wanting to help him with his problems, they were not able to assist him, advocate Varun Singh, briefing lawyer of the family, said on Wednesday. It has never ...

Cabinet approves pact between India, Finland for cooperation in geology, mineral resources

The government on Wednesday approved a memorandum of understanding between India and Finland for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, headed by P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020