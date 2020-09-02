J&K LG visits militancy-hit Pulwama to review development scenario

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the militancy-hit Pulwama district on Wednesday for reviewing the development scenario and inauguration of several projects, officials said here. Sinha refused to take a helicopter, as has been the practice of top dignitaries in view of security concerns, and drove to Pulwama, the hotbed of militancy in south Kashmir, they added.

The LG reviewed the development scenario of the district during his visit and interacted with a number of delegations, the officials said. "Sinha assured the delegations that all efforts will be made to address their genuine demands in a timely manner," they added.

The LG also electronically inaugurated 20 development projects worth Rs 40.86 crore and laid the foundation of seven development projects worth Rs 13.47 crore, the officials said. Sinha visited the revered Hazratbal shrine here on Tuesday and offered prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of people, besides asking religious leaders to play an effective role in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sinha, who took over the administration of the newly-created Union Territory last month, has been making rounds of the city, including surprise checks at hospitals and other areas of public services. The historic Hazratbal shrine is located on the north of Dal Lake, where the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad is kept. Several top national leaders have visited the shrine in the past.