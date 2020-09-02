Senior PTI-Bhasha journalist passes away in Lucknow

Senior PTI-Bhasha journalist Amrit Mohan Dubey died here on Wednesday following a brief illness. He was 48. Amrit Mohan’s condition deteriorated in the morning and he was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, his family members said.

He is survived by his parents, wife and a son. Officials and journalists rushed to his home to console the family.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other political leaders condoled the death. In his message, Adityanath expressed profound sorrow and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also expressed grief. "Sad. May his soul rest in peace and God give enough strength to his family members to bear the loss," the SP chief tweeted.

State BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh, state BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu offered condolences..