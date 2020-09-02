Left Menu
Youth Leage, BJP demand probe into links of Kerala CPI(M) secretary's son with B'luru drug case accused

Reacting to the allegations against him, Bineesh said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting the restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago. Bineesh said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:06 IST
Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri has "close links" with some members of a drug trafficking racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) alleged here on Wednesday. Youth League general secretary P K Firos alleged Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

As the BJP also raised the issue and demanded a probe, Bineesh said Anoop had borrowed money from him and others some years ago but pleaded ignorance about his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, adding news about it was a shock to him. Addressing a press conference here, Firos claimed Anoop has given a statement to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he started a hotel in Kammanahalli in Bengaluru with financial help of Bineesh Kodiyeri.

He also said Anoop has shared on Facebook a photograph of Bineesh Kodiyeri attending a night party with him in Kumarakom. Reacting to the allegations against him, Bineesh said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting the restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago.

Bineesh said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking. "I never knew that Anoop had such a background. The news about Anoop is shocking for me as well as other persons who know him. When I met him for the first time, he was doing T- shirt business.

"For starting the restaurant business some years ago, Anoop had borrowed money from me and also from some other friends too," Bineesh told a Malayalam news channel, a clipping of which was posted on his Facebook page. Bineesh said the photo which Firos referred to had been taken when he was having food together with Anoop and other friends some years ago.

BJP state general secretary B Gopalakrishnan demanded a thorough probe into Kodiyeri family's link with Anoop. The NCB had seized ecstasy or MDMA pills and cash during the raids conducted in various locations in Bengaluru last month.

Three people -- M Anoop, R Ravindran and Anikha D -- were arrested by the agency during these raids. MDMA (methylenedioxy- methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and its perception is chemically similar to stimulants and hallucinogens. It produces a feeling of increased energy and pleasure.

