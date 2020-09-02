Cong headquarters in J-K closed for week amid coronavirus concerns

The Congress has closed its headquarters in Jammu and Srinagar for political activities for a week from Wednesday in the wake of the “worsening” coronavirus situation, party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said here. He said the decision was taken as 15 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours in the union territory besides around 500 fresh infections. Sharma said the party leadership decided to close its offices and suspended routine activities, except for urgent issues. The Congress also appealed to party leaders and workers to maintain safety measures for themselves as well as for others in their vicinity and make people aware of due care. The party urged the UT administration to ensure the safety of people and provide all required facilities at hospitals and quarantine centres.