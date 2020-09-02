Teenager held for killing his friend

Teenager held for killing his friendPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:37 IST
A 16-year-old boy has beendetained for allegedly killing his friend over some dispute inGittikhadan area here in Maharashtra, police said onWednesday
In the incident that occurred on Tuesday night in SaiNagar area, the accused allegedly slit the throat of thevictim (16) with a sharp weapon, an official said, adding thata case of murder has been registered.
