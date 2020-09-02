Left Menu
5 injured in accident during blasting work at coal mining project in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): Five workers were injured, two of them critically, during blasting works taken up at a coal mining project of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area in Mancherial district on Wednesday, police said.

Updated: 02-09-2020 20:55 IST
Hyderabad, Sept 2 (PTI): Five workers were injured, two of them critically, during blasting works taken up at a coal mining project of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) at Srirampur area in Mancherial district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at around 6 pm when detonators accidentally misfired resulting in injuries to five people, a senior police official told PTI, quoting preliminary information.

The five were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them with severe injuries shifted here,the official said. It was not clear whether the injured were employees of SCCL or contract workers.

In June this year, four outsourcing workers were killed and three others seriously injured in an explosion at an Open Cast Coal Mine of SCCL in Peddapalli district..

