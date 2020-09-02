Jal Shakti ministry launches 'Water Heroes' contest

The Jal Shakti ministry has launched a "Water Heroes" contest with an aim to reach out to people with the important message of water conservation and management, a statement said on Wednesday. "One of the primary objectives of the Ministry of Jal Shakti is to make water conservation a people's movement and strengthen the water consciousness in the country.

"For furthering this objective, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has launched the 'Water Heroes – Share Your Stories' Contest from September 1, 2020 with an aim to reach out to people on the important subject of water conservation and management," the statement said. The contest hopes to encourage people and collect best practices in water conservation from across the country.

Every month (from September onwards), entries would be invited for the awards. A maximum of 10 entries can be considered for the awards every month. All selected entries will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a certificate, the statement added. The participants will have to post their success stories on water conservation through a specially made video of 1-5 minutes, along with a write-up of up to 300 words and some photographs, depicting the efforts and significant contributions to conserve and manage water resources.

The participants can share their videos (with the link of their YouTube videos) on the MyGov portal -- www.mygov.in -- the statement said. In addition, the entries can also be submitted at waterheroes.cgwb@gmail.com, it added.