3,535 new COVID-19 cases found in Pune district; 74 more die
Pune district reported 3,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,77,282 on Wednesday, a health official said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 27,280, he said.PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:52 IST
Pune district reported 3,535 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 1,77,282 on Wednesday, a health official said. He said the death toll reached 4,257 with 74 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection in the western Maharashtra district.
Also, 1,408 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the official said. "Of the 3,535 cases, 1,627 were reported from areas under Pune Municipal Corporation limits (the city), where the count rose to 98,695.
"With 1,011 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 tally increased to 51,307," he said. The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 27,280, he said.
