Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Ardern releases statement on UNICEF child wellbeing report

“The report itself acknowledges in many cases data was missing or was several years old, largely painting a picture of the previous Government’s underinvestment in our families,” Prime Minister and Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-09-2020 07:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 07:37 IST
PM Ardern releases statement on UNICEF child wellbeing report
“The report itself acknowledges in many cases data was missing or was several years old, largely painting a picture of the previous Government’s underinvestment in our families,” Prime Minister and Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: ANI

A UNICEF report reflecting poor rates of child wellbeing in New Zealand between 2013 and 2018 underscores the Government's work to break the cycle of child poverty.

"The report itself acknowledges in many cases data was missing or was several years old, largely painting a picture of the previous Government's underinvestment in our families," Prime Minister and Child Poverty Reduction Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

"The report pre-dates our progress in rolling out the $5.5bn Families Package, setting child poverty targets, lifting 18,400 children from poverty, and improving seven out of nine child poverty measures.

"Our plan to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child is making a difference but there is more to do, and we accept all of the report's recommendations: to consult with children, ensure an integrated approach to child wellbeing, and plan for the future.

"That work is all underway, with 6000 young people contributing to our Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, the historic Child Poverty Reduction Act 2018, and the alignment of our goal to halve child poverty in a decade with the United Nations' Sustainable Development goals.

"While one youth suicide is too many, the New Zealand statistics used for this report are based on average rates for 15-19 years olds between 2013 and 2015. The June 2020 provisional statistics have shown a drop for this age group, down from 73 to 59, with the overall suicide rate at its lowest rate in three years.

"This underpins the importance of our Suicide Prevention Office and the biggest investment in frontline mental health services ever.

"The Paid Parental Leave comparison does not take into account our eight-week increase this term to 26 weeks from 1 July 2020, nor the increase to over $600 a week.

"Lifting incomes is a big part of improving wellbeing and the Government moved quickly to increase benefits by $25 a week and double the winter energy payment during our coldest and costliest months to help families feeling the effects of Covid-19.

"I welcome the report's positive assessment of New Zealand in terms of access to a clean environment and levels of social support but in some areas comparisons simply haven't been possible because of data gaps and in other areas the use of different surveys makes international comparisons impossible.

"One of the things I'm very focused on through the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy is to systematically collect and publish data on a much broader range of child wellbeing indicators, which is why we invested $21 million in Budget 20 to measure persistent poverty.

"What's important is that as a Government we keep making progress to ensure our children have a warm, dry home, access to healthcare, safe and healthy food, and the chance to have a childhood in which they're free to learn and play," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Rays' homers power another victory over Yankees

Mike Brosseau homered twice, and the first-place Tampa Bay Rays ended their season series against the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night with a 5-2 victory. A night after Aroldis Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball over his head, Brossea...

Japan coastguard rescues one person in search for missing NZ livestock ship

Japans coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that was feared capsized in the East China Sea as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region.The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distr...

Brantley's early homer carries Astros past Rangers

Michael Brantley belted a two-run home run in the first inning to back the stout starting pitching of Cristian Javier as the Houston Astros outlasted the visiting Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series betw...

Twitter account of PM Modi's personal website hacked

The Twitter account, which updates Prime Minister Narendra Modis personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group, the social media organisation confirmed on Thursday. Were aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020