Ghats in Varanasi submerged as Ganga rises

The Ghats on the banks of river Ganga in Varanasi have been submerged due to rising water level of the river. The region has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days causing flooding in many districts. In Prayagraj, low lying areas of the city faced a flood-like situation because of the rising water level. People living in areas where there is flooding are facing problems as their belongings have been damaged by stagnant rainwater.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), some isolated places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive more rainfall for the next few days. The MeT department also stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin today that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

The strong wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) is very likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next few days. (ANI)