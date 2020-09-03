Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister seeks extension of crop insurance premium deadline

The minister for farmers' welfare and agriculture on Wednesday wrote to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar. Patel pointed out that due to heavy rains and floods in 15 districts of the state last week, farmers were unable to pay crop insurance premium on time.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:47 IST
MP minister seeks extension of crop insurance premium deadline

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kamal Patel has asked for an extension in the deadline for payment of premium under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme to September 7 for 15 rain-affected districts of the state. The minister for farmers' welfare and agriculture on Wednesday wrote to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company India Limited M K Pottdar.

Patel pointed out that due to heavy rains and floods in 15 districts of the state last week, farmers were unable to pay crop insurance premium on time. "In view of this, the last date should be extended from August 31 to September 7," he urged in the letter.

Incessant rains and flooding were reported in Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Harda, Hoshangabad, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Barwani and Alirajpur districts from August 28, he said..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Essential goods to fuel retail industry's growth in the coming quarters: Report

Essential goods will fuel the Indian retail industrys growth in the coming quarters amid the coronavirus-induced slowdown, with consumer expenditure continuing to remain focused on these items, particularly food and grocery, according to a ...

Malaysia expands entry ban to U.S., UK, France pass holders

Malaysia on Thursday added at least nine more countries, including the United States, Britain and France, to its list of long-term immigration pass holders to be barred from the country, national news wire Bernama reported. Malaysias govern...

Delhi HC permits conducting breath analyser tests for air traffic controllers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday permitted conducting breath analyser tests through tube process for air traffic controllers while allowing modification in its earlier order suspending the same in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single-jud...

Afghan officials primed for talks with Taliban after deal on prisoners -sources

Afghan negotiators and senior officials will fly to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban after the two sides reached a compromise over the release of prisoners, diplomatic and government sources said. All but seven of the 5,000 prisoners w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020