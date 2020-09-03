Left Menu
Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 tally reaches 6,482

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 6,482, informed the state's health department on Thursday.

ANI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh have reached 6,482, informed the state's health department on Thursday. Out of the total number, 1,649 are active cases, 4,742 patients have recovered and 44 people have succumbed to the virus.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 83,883 new coronavirus cases, taking the national caseload past the 38-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data released today. The coronavirus cases in the country stand at 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative death toll reached 67,376 after 1,043 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

