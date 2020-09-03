Left Menu
Chennai, Sept 3 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.40 pm

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government decided to ban online games like rummy and poker that were pushing the youth on a wrong path. MDS6 FACEBOOK-TL-RAJA SINGH-REAX Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh Hyderabad: Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress "pressure." MES2 TL-MAOISTS-ENCOUNTER Suspected maoist killed in "encounter" with police in Telangana Hyderabad: A suspected maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

SRG2 KA-CABINET Karnataka mulls increasing number of BBMP wards ahead of polls. Bengaluru: With the city civic body polls around the corner, the Karnataka cabinet discussed about increasing the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 225.

