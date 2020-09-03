Chennai, Sept 3 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.40 pm

Chennai, Sept 3 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.40 pmPTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:42 IST
The Andhra Pradesh government decided to ban online games like rummy and poker that were pushing the youth on a wrong path. MDS6 FACEBOOK-TL-RAJA SINGH-REAX Not on FB, where is the question of ban, asks BJP MLA Raja Singh Hyderabad: Controversial Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, banned by Facebook on Thursday over hate content, claimed he had no account with the networking site for over a year and wondered if the social media giant was working under Congress "pressure." MES2 TL-MAOISTS-ENCOUNTER Suspected maoist killed in "encounter" with police in Telangana Hyderabad: A suspected maoist was killed in an "encounter" with police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
SRG2 KA-CABINET Karnataka mulls increasing number of BBMP wards ahead of polls. Bengaluru: With the city civic body polls around the corner, the Karnataka cabinet discussed about increasing the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 225.
ALSO READ
U.S. congressman facing campaign finance probe struggles in Florida primary battle
U.S. congressman facing campaign finance probe ousted in Florida primary battle
Florida Republicans boot out congressman facing campaign finance probe
Florida Republicans boot out congressman facing campaign finance probe
'Open secret' that Congress was involved in Bengaluru violence: Laxman Savadi