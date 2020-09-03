Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised

The revised policy will also mull giving government jobs to mountaineers who have climbed Everest, those whose records have been recognized by Guinness and Limca books of records, winners of Shiv Chhatrapati Award and Maharashtra Kesari championship-winning wrestlers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:00 IST
Maha: Policy on govt jobs for sportspersons to be revised

The sports policy of the Maharashtra government will be revised to streamline the process of giving government jobs to award-winning sportspersons, an official statement said on Thursday. The revised policy will also ensure that sportspersons inducted in the government service can focus on their sports, mentor new players and develop the state's sports culture, it said.

The decision to revise was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Minister of State for Sports Aditi Tatkare and Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar were also present. The revised policy will also mull giving government jobs to mountaineers who have climbed Everest, those whose records have been recognized by Guinness and Limca books of records, winners of Shiv Chhatrapati Award and Maharashtra Kesari championship-winning wrestlers.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer targets end of next month for COVID-19 vaccine update

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said it should know by the end of October whether a COVID-19 vaccine it is developing is successful, and will submit it for approval immediately if that is the case.Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests ...

Kolkata Metro resumption: Officials discuss COVID-19

Senior officials of the Metro Railway and West Bengal government met on Thursday to discuss the modalities of putting in place social distancing norms and crowd management for resumption of services. Describing the meeting as very good, Met...

CSK squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday. Deepak Chahar was among th...

Four more IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra

A day after a major reshuffle in top echelon of Maharashtras police establishment, the home department on Thursday transferred four more IPS officers, including Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad. Nikhil Gupta, an IPS officer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020