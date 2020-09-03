All-party meeting held ahead of HP Assembly session from Monday

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting here ahead of a 12-day Vidhan Sabha session, which begins next week under strict COVID-19 protocol. The state Assembly session is scheduled to be held from Monday to September 18.

After the all-party meet, Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar told the media that he has requested the ruling and the opposition legislators to cooperate so that the upcoming Assembly session could be conducted in a peaceful and dignified manner. Among others, Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, CLM MLA Rakesh Singh and Independent MLA Hoshyar Singh were present during the meeting.

The opposition legislators stated that in the 12-day monsoon session they would suggest ways to boost the economy and fight COVID in a better way, the Speaker said. Parmar said six-feet-high transparent polycarbonate sheets were installed in the Assembly with the cost of Rs four lakh to maintain distance among the legislators.

Besides, several other steps have been taken to check the spread of novel coronavirus during the Assembly session, he added. The Speaker said thermal scanners will be available at five entrance gates of the Vidhan Sabha and any person with fever would be sent to the dispensary in the Assembly complex.

Stating that no visitor will be allowed in the Vidhan Sabha complex during the session, the Speaker said the ministers and legislators have been asked to bring either a personal assistant or a PSO with them. The number of officials and the staff for holding the session has also been curtailed from 1,200 to 400 this time, he said.

Parmar said 577 starred and 228 unstarred questions and notices for debates and discussions for the session were received from the legislators which have been sent to the government. The questions asked by the legislators are about coronavirus pandemic, reorganization of panchayats, appointment of SMC teachers, condition of roads and drug menace among other issues, the Speaker said.

Earlier on March 23, the state Assembly was adjourned sine die amid COVID-19 outbreak. As per norms, the Assembly session has to be convened at least once in six months, Parmar said, adding that the Budget session had been adjourned on March 23, so the next session was to be convened before September 22..