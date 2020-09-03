Left Menu
Do you need mask if driving or cycling alone? Health Ministry official says no such guidelines

However, if someone is exercising, cycling or jogging in a group, they should wear masks and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other, Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing. A large number of people have complained of late about being challaned for not wearing a mask while being inside in their cars as the COVID-19 cases soared in the country.

Updated: 03-09-2020 18:38 IST
The Union Health Ministry has not issued any guidelines recommending wearing of a mask if someone is driving a car or cycling alone, a top government official said on Thursday. However, if someone is exercising, cycling or jogging in a group, they should wear masks and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other, Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said at a press briefing.

A large number of people have complained of late about being challaned for not wearing a mask while being inside in their cars as the COVID-19 cases soared in the country. Responding to a question if it is necessary to wear a mask while driving a car or cycling alone, Bhushan clarified, "There are no guidelines from the Health Ministry on wearing a mask if a person is driving a car or riding a cycle alone." "Of late there is an increased awareness among people about physical activity and you must have seen people cycling or jogging in groups of two or three. If you are cycling or jogging in a group you need to wear a mask and maintain social distancing so as not to infect each other," Bhushan said.

With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am showed..

