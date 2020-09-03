Left Menu
Chouhan orders probe by EOW into supply of poor-quality rice

In the meeting, the chief minister directed that the EOW will initiate a probe in the matter, he said. After inspection of godowns in Mandla and Balaghat districts, the distribution and transportation of rice has been stopped.

Updated: 03-09-2020 18:48 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday termed supply of poor- quality rice to consumers as a "serious" matter, and said the state's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) will probe it, an official said. The state government on Wednesday had terminated the services of two quality controllers (of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation FCI) in Balaghat and Mandla districts and ordered filing of an FIR against millers involved in the supply of poor quality rice at PDS shops.

"The previous government has not taken any action on the issue of supply of inferior-quality rice by millers in Balaghat district. It is a serious matter. It smacks of collusion at different levels and its probe will reveal many facts," the official quoted Chouhan as saying in a high-level meeting. In the meeting, the chief minister directed that the EOW will initiate a probe in the matter, he said.

After inspection of godowns in Mandla and Balaghat districts, the distribution and transportation of rice has been stopped. "As per the milling policy, in place of inferior quality rice, standard high-grade food grain will be procured and corruption will not be tolerated at any level in the matter," Chouhan had said in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a senior official said as directed by Chouhan, inspections were carried out at three godowns in Balaghat district, where 3,186 MT rice was found of poor standards. Similarly, 1,686 MT rice was not found of standard quality in Mandla district, he said, adding that supply has been stopped from both the districts.

Apart from this, 51 teams have collected more than 1,000 samples of rice from several districts and testing of 284 samples has already begun, the official said. According to the FCI's local office, 72 samples are not worth distribution, while 57 are not as per the set standards, he said.

Services of some quality controllers will also be terminated and a FIR was also registered against a miller for not supplying quality rice, the official added..

