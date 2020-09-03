Left Menu
Put development work of Ayodhya on fast-track mode, UP CM to officials    

As devotees and tourists from the country and abroad will soon start coming, the Tourism Department should prepare a plan for "good guides", he added. He directed the officials that the space for the multi-level parking for small vehicles may be used for industrial activities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked officials to put development work of Ayodhya on fast-track mode while maintaining quality. According to a statement, the CM in an inter-departmental review of the works said his government is committed for all-round development of the city and all works should be completed in a time-bound manner while adhering to quality norms. Stating that services of good and efficient professionals should be taken, Adityanath asked the officials to "make a scheme to publicise the city all over the world”. "Development plan for Ayodhya should be made in such a manner that the historic and religious heritage of it remains preserved," he said, asking officials to explore the possibility of develop Ayodhya as a “solar city”. He directed to remove any hurdles in the construction of an airport in the city. For the airport, 160 acres have already been acquired. The remaining 250 acres will be acquired soon, he said. Anticipating high footfall in times to come, the chief minister said the city should have two bus stations. As devotees and tourists from the country and abroad will soon start coming, the Tourism Department should prepare a plan for "good guides", he added.

He directed the officials that the space for the multi-level parking for small vehicles may be used for industrial activities. It will help rehabilitation of traders, he said. The CM directed to develop more facilities for pilgrims and travellers on Panchkosi , Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Marg. "Since devotees will travel on foot, their convenience should be taken care of," he said. Adityanath asked to develop a riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat. "Also, the Irrigation Department should prepare an action plan to ensure flow of the Saryu water at Ram Ki Paidi," he added. Keep in view the public interest and expectations in fixing the rate while acquiring over 80 hectares at Manjha Barhata village, the CM said, adding that the DM should make a decision in this regard soon. The CM was told that the roads in Ayodhya are being broadened and the expansion of the Ram Katha park is being taken up with urgency. He asked officials to have a uniform rate of land for acquisition.

