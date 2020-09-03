Man, his uncle held for duping people on e-commerce website

A 25-year-old man and his uncle were arrested for allegedly duping people on an e-commerce website, police said on Thursday. According to a police complaint lodged by Sanjeev Maan, a man posing as an Army official approached him for buying house products he had posted on the e-commerce website.

The accused told Mann that he is sending money by a QR code and asked him to scan that code. As soon as the complainant scanned the QR code, Rs 1,76,500 was deducted from his bank account, police said. A case was registered at Shahdara police station on the basis of the complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.

Police analysed the account details and arrested Imran, a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. During interrogation, he told police about his two accomplices. Subsequently, a raid was conducted in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Imran's uncle Liyakat was apprehended, the DCP said.

Efforts were underway to nab their accomplice, police added..