Written Q&A in Parl instead of Question Hour is like 'throwing breadcrumbs': TMC
Unstarred questions, or written questions that ministers need to reply to, will be allowed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but the Question Hour will remain cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had said on Wednesday. “You don’t allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Questions from MPs and be held accountable.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:39 IST
Continuing its attack on the government over the suspension of the Question Hour in Parliament, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday mocked the Centre for allowing only written questions and answers and said it was like "throwing breadcrumbs" at the Opposition. Unstarred questions, or written questions that ministers need to reply to, will be allowed during the Monsoon Session of Parliament but the Question Hour will remain cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had said on Wednesday.
"You don't allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Questions from MPs and be held accountable. Now you only condescend to allow written Questions/Answers! Stop throwing crumbs. This is #Parliament Not the Gujarat Gymkhana," tweeted O'Brien, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Monsoon Session scheduled to begin from September 14 will not have Question Hour and private member's business in both the houses of Parliament. The issue has become a new flashpoint between the government and the opposition parties. The government has, however, claimed that except the TMC, all other parties had given their nod to the cancellation of the Question Hour when they were contacted for consultations.
