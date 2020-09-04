Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's CST to be redeveloped keeping its iconic 1930s look intact

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,600 crores upwards by the Indian Railways, will retain its iconic heritage look, according to a top official of the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 04:30 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 04:30 IST
Mumbai's CST to be redeveloped keeping its iconic 1930s look intact
SK Lohia, MD, Indian Railways talking to ANI in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai, which is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1,600 crores upwards by the Indian Railways, will retain its iconic heritage look, according to a top official of the Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). "CST is a very important station for Mumbai and Indian Railways, it is also on the UNESCO World Heritage site list, the only Indian station. The redevelopment plan of the station will cost approximately Rs 1,642 crores. As per our plan, we will restore the 1930s look without touching the yard and the commercial development also will be done taking the heritage aspect into consideration," S K Lohia, Managing Director, IRSDC told ANI here.

Lohia said that the platform space for the sub-urban railway will be increased and a new terminal for long-distance trains will be constructed, along with a new entry point at the terminus. The official said that there had been no development in the area in the past 50 years so it will be a big change for the area.

"The heritage structure is the biggest attraction for the public, we will remove all those structures which were built after 1930 and make it like a tourist spot. For passengers, it will give a congestion-free entry, world-class amenities, a concourse like waiting area, green building with a divyang friendly construction," he said. Lohia said that the redevelopment plan has been planned to be completed in two phases in a four year period.

Built-in 1888 CST, formerly known as Victoria Terminus (VT), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a historic railway station located in the heart of Mumbai. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint

American Madison Keys once again wasted no time on court at Flushing Meadows, defeating Spains Aliona Bolsova 6-2 6-1 in less than an hour in the U.S. Open second round on Thursday. Keys, runner-up in 2017 and a semi-finalist in 2018, won t...

Britain's Pret A Manger turns to subscription drinks service to aid recovery

British sandwich and coffee chain Pret A Manger said on Friday it would launch a subscription service for drinks, trying out a new business model to help it survive the coronavirus crisis, which has hammered its sales. Owned by investment g...

French envoy lauds India's entry into top 50 Global Innovation Index

French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Thursday congratulated India for entering the top 50 group of most innovative countries in the world saying that both the countries can jointly drive innovation. He said that France is looking ...

INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job

In the days leading up to Shinzo Abes surprise resignation last month as rumors of his ill health swirled in Japan, the prime ministers right-hand man, Yoshihide Suga, was courting a ruling party boss whose backing could make him king.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020