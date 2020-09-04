Left Menu
CoGTA Minister to visit Waterberg DDM Hub

Waterberg District is one of the three DDM pilots which were launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the later part of 2019.

04-09-2020
Minister Dlamini-Zuma will be accompanied by Small Enterprise Development Minister Khumbuzo Ntshavheni. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, will tomorrow visit the Waterberg District Development Model (DDM) Hub in Limpopo.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma will be accompanied by Small Enterprise Development Minister Khumbuzo Ntshavheni.

During the visit, the Ministers will engage the provincial leadership, CoGTA MEC Baiskopo Makamu, Waterberg District Municipality Mayor, Morris Mataboge. Other provincial MECs, Mayors and Councillors will also be in attendance.

The Ministers returns to the Waterberg District with two key objectives: to assess progress in respect of the implementation of district COVID-19 response plans, and to provide the much-needed capacity support constituted of technical experts and project managers, who will assist to drive the implementation of the key projects announced on 26 November 2019 during the visit by the President.

Mining and agriculture are key economic drivers of the district. Game farming, livestock farming and irrigated agriculture contribute immensely to the economic development of the district and province.

The DDM is a new integrated planning model that government is using to institutionalise an integrated, district-based, development approach aimed at fast-tracking service delivery and ensuring that municipalities work together, and are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

The DDM is a vehicle to ensure that service delivery is refocused and implementation strengthened through a well-coordinated and coherent national programme of action. In this regard, the team of experts will contribute positively to the implementation of key interventions. This integrated plans implemented will go a long way to eradicate inefficiencies and duplications caused by the spheres of government operating in silos.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

