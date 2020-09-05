718 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
As many as 718 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan till 10ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 05-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 14:26 IST
As many as 718 new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 88,515, said the State Health Department. With this, the active cases in the state have reached 15,409. While 71,990 recoveries have been reported, the death toll has reached 1,116.
India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated.
