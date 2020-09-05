Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 20,455 with 592 new cases

As many as 592 new COVID-19 cases and 534 recoveries were reported in Goa on Saturday. With these new cases reported in the coastal state, the COVID-19 tally in Goa has surged to 20,455 including 4,945 active cases, 15,281 recoveries and 229 deaths, as per the State Health Department.

On Wednesday, Sawant had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he was asymptomatic and had opted for home isolation. He continues to discharge his duties despite testing positive for coronavirus, informed the Chief Minister's Office on Friday."As stated, Chief Minister Dr Pramod P Sawant continues to discharge his duties," tweeted the CMO.

India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past 40-lakh mark on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,089 more deaths, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases, 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated cases. (ANI)