Bangladeshi smuggler killed by BSF troops along India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:29 IST
Bangladeshi smuggler killed by BSF troops along India-Bangladesh international border in West Bengal: Officials.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshi
- India
- BSF
- Officials
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
"India at advanced stage of negotiation with Uzbekistan for export, import of agri products"
We are open, transparent and non-partisan; denounces hate in any form: Facebook India
Malaysia deports Bangladeshi man who criticised treatment of migrants in documentary
Tigers rally to end 20-game skid vs. Indians
Indian-American couple releases campaign video for Biden, Harris