Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime Branch arrests murder accused in Delhi violence case

The Crime Branch of Delhi police has arrested an accused for his involvement in the alleged killing of a man during north-east Delhi violence, which broke out earlier this year. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and the police was trying to track him for the past six months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 14:06 IST
Crime Branch arrests murder accused in Delhi violence case
Delhi Police logo.. Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch of Delhi police has arrested an accused for his involvement in the alleged killing of a man during north-east Delhi violence, which broke out earlier this year. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and the police was trying to track him for the past six months. The accused has been identified as Mustaquim Saifi and arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of Rahul Solanki near Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad area of the national capital on February 24.

The police also recovered weapons from his residence. He was identified through a video, the police said. "During the investigation, seven accused persons namely Arif, Anis, Sirajuddin, Salman, Sonu Saifi and Irshad were arrested by the SIT, Crime Branch, in the case and chargesheeted for actively participating in riots with a common object to cause death, burn properties on February 24. The same day one victim namely Rahul Solanki was shot dead near Rajdhani Public School in the Shiv Vihar area," the police said.

During the course of investigation from the examination of eyewitnesses, the description and body structure of the person who was firing from a firearm during the incident was revealed. "A video of a spot near the incident was located. This footage on viewing showed a person of the same description using a firearm, this was further shown to the witnesses who identified this person from his clothes and appearance as the persons who had shot Rahul Solanki. The team interrogated hundreds of men matching the description to the shooter in Mustafabad. Later, a reward of Rs 1 lakh for the information on the shooter was declared," the police said.

"On September 3, one of the sources deployed in the area of Mustafabad by team informed that Sameer Saifi could be the shooter who had shot victim Solanki as his description fully matches with the suspect in the Video. Immediately acting on the information Sameer Saifi was apprehended from Bhajanpura Majar. His description and body structure was found to be fully matching with the shooter, who had shot Solanki. He was interrogated and his real name was revealed as Mustaqeem," the police added. Initially, Mustaqeem denied his involvement in the case but later on detailed interrogation he accepted his involvement in the present case, the police said.

Weapon of offence--country-made pistol-- used in the commission of the crime was recovered at the instance of accused Mustaqeem. The clothes, jeans pant, shoes and helmet, which accused Mustaqeem was wearing at the time of committing the offence, were also recovered, it claimed. During investigation, it is also revealed that accused Mustqeem was participating in the protest against CAA/NRC near Farukia Masjid from the beginning. The accused is in judicial custody, police said.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

deGrom hopes for rare win as Mets host Phillies

A win by a New York Mets starting pitcher can be a rare sight, a feeling Jacob deGrom is quite familiar with at times. The Mets will send deGrom to the mound Sunday afternoon looking for an even rarer second straight win by a New York start...

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...

To curb suicidal tendencies, MP hosp sets up patient-kin meet

Jabalpur MP, Sept 6 PTIThe Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital NSCBMCH in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has established live interaction with families to curb depression and suicidal tendencies among COVID-19 patients. The...

UK ready for Australia-style rules if can't do EU trade deal - Raab

This week is the moment of reckoning in trade deal talks between Britain and the European Union and if one cannot be agreed London is ready to adopt less open trade terms with the bloc, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. All the UK is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020