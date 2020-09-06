AASU-AJYCP's new political party to contest 80-100 seats in next year's Assam elections, its leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi tells PTI.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi is responding optimally to COVID-19 treatment but is the most vulnerable type of patient and is in the most delicate phase of the virus, his personal doctor said Sunday. Dr Alberto Zangrillo repeated...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of Swami Kesavananda Bharati of Edneer Mutt, saying that he will be remembered for his contributions to community service and empowering the downtrodden. We will always remember Puj...
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday, a day before the resumption of metro train services in the national capital, and expressed satisfaction over safety measures taken against COVID-19. ...
At least nine families were rendered homeless after seven houses got damaged in a landslide in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Sunday.   However, no one was hurt in the incident.   ...