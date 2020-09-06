Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi's peak power demand goes up by over 50 pc since easing of lockdown restrictions

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 per cent with the resumption of normal activities following the easing of lockdown restrictions, discom officials said on Sunday. After the end of lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power demand started increasing and the gap narrowed, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:53 IST
Delhi's peak power demand goes up by over 50 pc since easing of lockdown restrictions

The peak power demand of Delhi has increased by over 50 per cent with the resumption of normal activities following the easing of lockdown restrictions, discom officials said on Sunday. The peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to the last year due to the lockdown and weather conditions.

However, since the easing of restrictions on May 18, Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 50 per cent. If we compare the peak power demand since April, it has already increased by over 87 per cent," a discom official said.  After the end of lockdown 3.0 on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi's peak power demand started increasing and the gap narrowed, officials said. "In fact, in July and August, Delhi's peak power demand surpassed last year's peak power demand on the corresponding days on 13 occasions -- seven in July, six in August -- by up to 19 per cent," an official said.

A spokesperson of the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) said the peak demand dipped from 1,238 MW in March, when the lockdown was clamped but rose steadily with the unlock relaxations. "The peak demand dipped to 1,002 MW in the TPDDL distribution areas in April. It rose to 1,556 MW in May, 1,814 MW in June and 1,854 MW in July," he said.

The cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi's power load, an official of BSES discoms BYPL and BRPL said. "Commensurate with Delhi's growing appetite for power, its electricity infrastructure must also keep pace. The BSES will continue to successfully meet the ever-increasing power demand and as always, be an active partner in the future development of the city, he said.

During the lockdown, the BSES strengthened its network and energised two 66/11 KV grids that will benefit over two lakh residents of the city, he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

FIR against AltNews co-founder for 'threatening, torturing' girl, he denies charges

The Delhi Polices Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against fact-check website AltNews cofounder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly threatening and torturing a girl child through Twitter, officials said on Sunday. Zubair refuted the allegation as...

26 badminton players to start training at national camp ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup

The Sports Authority of India SAI has given the go-ahead to National Badminton Coaching Camp for 26 national players, proposed by the Badminton Association of India BAI and Chief National Coach Pullella Gopichand, keeping in mind the prepar...

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020