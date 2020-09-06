With 668 new COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally reaches 24,629

Uttarakhand reported 668 new positive cases on Sunday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 24,629, according to the State Health Department. Four of the districts in Uttarakhand have reported 77 per cent of the state's total COVID-19 cases.As per the State's Health Department, these four districts are Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, which comprises a total of 17,580 COVID-19 cases. While the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached closer to 24,000.

Among these four districts, Haridwar recorded the highest number of positive cases at over 5,000, followed by Dehradun (about to cross 5,000-mark), Udham Singh Nagar (4,209) and Nainital (3,135).The COVID-19 infection rate in the state has increased from 4.62 per cent to 5.60 per cent. The total number of cases include 16,573 recoveries, 7,640 active cases and 341 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

