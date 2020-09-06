Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh-mark

As Maharashtra on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases, the state's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed 9 lakh-mark. With 23,350 patients testing positive today, Maharashtra's overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State's Public Health Department.

Along with that, the state also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus. The total COVID-19 cases include 6,44,400 discharged cases, 2,35,857 active cases and 26,604 deaths, as per the Health Department.

Currently, 14,96,072 people are under home quarantine and 38,509 people are in institutional quarantine here. The recovery rate in the state stood at 71.03 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 2.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,910 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,55,622 and the toll to 7,866, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of cases include 1,23,478 recovered cases, it added. (ANI)