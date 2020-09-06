Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh-mark

As Maharashtra on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases, the state's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed 9 lakh-mark.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 23:03 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crosses 9 lakh-mark
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As Maharashtra on Sunday reported 23,350 new COVID-19 cases, the state's tally of people infected with the virus has surpassed 9 lakh-mark. With 23,350 patients testing positive today, Maharashtra's overall count of positives cases has reached 9,07,212, according to the State's Public Health Department.

Along with that, the state also recorded 7,826 recoveries and 328 deaths due to coronavirus. The total COVID-19 cases include 6,44,400 discharged cases, 2,35,857 active cases and 26,604 deaths, as per the Health Department.

Currently, 14,96,072 people are under home quarantine and 38,509 people are in institutional quarantine here. The recovery rate in the state stood at 71.03 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 2.93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,910 new cases and 37 deaths, taking its tally to 1,55,622 and the toll to 7,866, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The total number of cases include 1,23,478 recovered cases, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Building collapses in Coimbatore, 5 feared trapped under debris

At least five people, including a child, are feared trapped under the debris of a one-storey building that collapsed on Chetti street here, due to heavy rains and winds on Sunday night, police said. A child and four adults were said to be i...

BSF's role more important as two neighbouring countries planning against India: DG Rakesh Asthana

The role of the Border Security Force has become more important as our neighbouring countries are planning against India, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana said on Sunday, in an apparent reference to Sino-India border situation in Ladakh ...

Turkey's Erdogan, EU's Michel discuss East Mediterranean - CNN Turk

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sunday, CNN Turk reported.NATO allies Turkey and Greece have been locked in a row over hydrocarbon explora...

Rugby-Farrell faces disciplinary panel after high tackle

England captain Owen Farrell will face a disciplinary panel next week after being sent off for a high tackle during Saracens home defeat by Wasps on Saturday. Farrell was shown a red card after a challenge on Wasps replacement fullback Char...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020