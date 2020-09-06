Is there law and order in UP? Cong's Pramod Tiwari asks after ex-MLA's death in Lakhimpur Kheri

Following the alleged murder of former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government asking whether there was any law and order in the state. Speaking to reporters here, Pramod Tiwari said, "Nirvendra Kumar Munna ji was murdered and I am very sad. What has happened in Uttar Pradesh? Is there any law and order in the state or Jungle Raj has come?"

Remembering the deceased leader, Tiwari said, "When he was elected for the first time, he was associated with farmers struggle. He used to voice farmers' issues in Lakhimpur Kheri and its surrounding areas. He was always against criminals." The way and at the spot where he was killed, is there no fear of police in criminals, the Congress leader asked.

"His son is seriously injured and I pray for his speedy recovery. There should be strict action against the accused so that people's faith in the law is restored. The UP government should also take action against those police personnel who are not able to establish law and order in Lakhimpur Kheri," Tiwari added. Meanwhile, IG Lakshmi Singh said that CO Kuldeep Kukreti is attached to headquarters and departmental action is being taken. FIR is registered against five people and two persons have been arrested. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report comes.

Former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute on Sunday.The incident took place near the limits of police station Sampurnagar in Trikolia area. "There was a dispute regarding land in the presence of former MLA Nirvendra Mishra. There was a minor skirmish over the land dispute and the situation escalated, during which he got injured and was taken to CHC Palia where he was declared brought dead," Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Satyendra Kumar Singh told reporters today.

Sanjeev Munna, the son of the deceased MLA alleged that his father was beaten by a group of people."My father was beaten by the group of people who came there and I was also beaten by them. My father died on the spot," he said. Nirvendra Kumar Mishra alias Munna was a former Independent MLA from Nighasan assembly constituency thrice. (ANI)