Maharashtra Assembly session commences

The two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on Monday. All necessary COVID-19 protocols are being followed while conducting the Assembly session.

Seven VIPs tested positive for coronavirus after ministers and staff members were tested for COVID-19 before the commencement of the session, according to Dr TP Lahane, Director Medical Education and Research Mumbai. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal presided over House proceedings since Speaker Nana Patole had tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Various arrangements have also been made inside the Assembly including the installation of sanitizer machines, UV Scan at the entrance, etc. The session today began with a condolence motion. (ANI)