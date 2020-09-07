PM Narendra Modi brought about positive changes in the country, BJP president J P Nadda tells Jharkhand party meet. PTI IKD SK SKPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:45 IST
PM Narendra Modi brought about positive changes in the country, BJP president J P Nadda tells Jharkhand party meet. PTI IKD SK SK
- READ MORE ON:
- JP Nadda
- Narendra Modi
- BJP
- Jharkhand
ALSO READ
Mukherjee served country with diligence; admired across party lines: BJP chief JP Nadda
Image of BJP getting tarnished due to in-completion of development work: Uttarkhand MLA writes to JP Nadda
PM Modi took care of economy through Atmanirbhar Bharat while saving lives, says JP Nadda
Join 'Poshan Maah 2020' to promote nutrition among children, women: JP Nadda