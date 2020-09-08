Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi releases Samvad Upanishad and Akshar yatra books of Patrika Group

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the Gate reflects the culture of Rajasthan and shall turn into a major domestic and international tourist attraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 16:06 IST
PM Modi releases Samvad Upanishad and Akshar yatra books of Patrika Group
The Prime Minister recalled that every senior freedom fighter was involved in writing and guiding the people through their writings. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Patrika Gate in Jaipur today through video conference. PM also released the Samvad Upanishad and Akshar yatra books written by the Patrika Group Chairman Shri Gulab Kothari.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the Gate reflects the culture of Rajasthan and shall turn into a major domestic and international tourist attraction.

Referring to the two books, the Prime Minister said they are a true representation of Indian culture and philosophy and that authors play a great role in educating society.

The Prime Minister recalled that every senior freedom fighter was involved in writing and guiding the people through their writings.

He lauded the Patrika Group for its efforts in the preservation of Indian culture, Indian civilization, values.

The Prime Minister lauded the founder of Patrika Group, Shri Karpoor Chandra Kulish's contribution to journalism and the way the latter tried to spread the knowledge of Vedas in the society.

Referring to the Life and times of Shri Kulish, the Prime Minister said every journalist should work with positivity. He said that in fact, every individual should work with positivity so that he can do something meaningful to society.

Referring to the two books, the Prime Minister said that the views espoused in the Vedas are timeless and are meant for the entire humankind. He wished that Upanishad Samvad and Akshar Yatra are read widely.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for our new generation not to get away from serious knowledge. He termed the Vedas and Upanishads as not only embodiments of spiritual knowledge but also of scientific knowledge.

PM also highlighted the necessity of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to provide toilets to the poor, to prevent them from many diseases. He also spoke about the importance of Ujjwala scheme that aims at protecting mothers and sisters from smoke and about Jal Jeevan mission to provide water to every house.

Lauding Indian media for their unprecedented service to the public and their contribution in raising awareness about Corona, the Prime Minister said it has been actively disseminating government's actions at the ground level and also bringing out flaws in them.

PM expressed happiness that the media is giving shape to the campaign "Atmanirbhar Bharat" which stresses ongoing "vocal for the local". He stressed on the need for expanding this vision further. He reiterated that India's local products are going global but India's voice should also become more global.

He mentioned that the world listens to India more carefully now. In such a situation Indian media also needs to be global. Indian institutions should also give different literary awards of international stature.

PM congratulated the Patrika group for starting the International Journalism Award in the honour of Shri Karpoor Chandra Kulish.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Pendency of cases up 3 pc from March-July: HC data

There has been an increase in pendency of cases in the Delhi High Court from March 1 to July 31, according to the data released by it regarding the cases filed, disposed of and those remaining pending. There were 82,014 pending cases as on ...

Soccer-Schalke thank healthcare workers with match tickets

Bundesliga club Schalke 04 will distribute some of their 300 tickets for the first two home matches of the season to healthcare professionals and senior home workers to thank them for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said. ...

Denmark: Tunisia should take migrants rescued off Malta

Denmark says that Tunisia is responsible for receiving the 27 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean by a Danish-flagged chemical tanker. More than a month ago, the Maersk Etienne rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman and...

Cong-led UDF in Kerala declares candidates for two assembly bypolls

The Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF on Tuesday declared candidates for the by-election to two Assembly seats in Kerala. UDF chairman and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala announced that two of its allie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020