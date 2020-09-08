Around 50 PLA soldiers approached aggressively towards Indian post near Mukhpari peak at about 6 PM on Monday: Govt sources on Ladakh faceoff.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday opposed a provision in the recent Master Directions for Priority Sector Lending issued by the Reserve Bank of India RBI, and said disincentivising good borrowers is unacceptable and counter-productive st...
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Kisan Rail service was ferrying 350 tonnes of goods from the 94 tonnes it carried on its inaugural run last month. The rail service, which was announced in the 2020 Union budget, aims at tra...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Tuesday pasted a notice at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow, claiming that many alterations were carried out on the premises without due permissions. While the civic body issued a stop-w...
Haryana Minister Mool Chand Sharma on Tuesday said that the transport department will form teams to take action against private commercial vehicles that are plying in the state without valid documents. These teams should regularly inspect p...