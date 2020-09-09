Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya says demonstrations must remain peaceful

Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya says demonstrations must remain peacefulReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:04 IST
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said demonstrations in her country must remain peaceful, during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.
"The protests must remain peaceful... I think it is impossible to fight violence and give violence," she said during a speech at Warsaw University.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya
- Belarusian
- COVID-19