Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya says demonstrations must remain peaceful

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 09-09-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 15:04 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said demonstrations in her country must remain peaceful, during a visit to the Polish capital Warsaw on Wednesday.

"The protests must remain peaceful... I think it is impossible to fight violence and give violence," she said during a speech at Warsaw University.

