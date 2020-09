56-member ITBP team goes on Gangotri-II expedition for research

A 56-member team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has left for Gangotri-II peak to conduct research work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the total members of the expedition, 30 will climb the 21,620 feet high peak.

"The main aim of this expedition is to conduct research work regarding the change that has taken place on the peak. They will also mark the places where a helipad can be built. They will gauge the level of snow on the top. They will also click photos and collect data on the vegetation," said Aparna Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police. "Gangotri-II peak is considered to be the most challenging and technically difficult to climb. But ITBP has successfully climbed 201 mountain peaks so far," she added.

The mountaineering expedition was flagged off by DIG Singh. DIG Singh said that mountaineering amid the pandemic is a challenge, but the ITBP climbers are ready to mount Gangotri-II.

The duration of the climb is from September 9 to October 11. (ANI)

Also Read: KVIC receives ITBP for supplying 1200 quintals of kacchi ghani mustard oil