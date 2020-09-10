MHA grants FCRA registration to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 to Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib-Darbar Sahib, Punjab which will be valid for five years, sources said.

This will enable them to receive foreign funds for performing services.

FCRA, 2010 has been enacted by the Parliament to consolidate the law to regulate the acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies and to prohibit acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. (ANI)